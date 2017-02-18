Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Zackary Tagata

Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who was previously arrested in suspicion of three cases involving stolen mopeds.

They are looking for Zackary Tagata.

“On February 14, 2015, the complainant reported that moped parts were stolen from his parked moped on Kinau Street and video surveillance from the building show them removing the parts and taking the moped and fleeing,” CrimeStoppers Sgt. Kim Buffett explained.

“After officers reviewed the surveillance video they identified Tagata, located him and arrested him for unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle,” she continued.

He was also arrested for two other incidents involving stolen mopeds, also in 2015.

He’s now wanted on three $20,000 warrants in connection with those cases for not following the terms of HOPE probation.

“He has seven prior convictions and is known to frequent the Waianae, Waipahu and Pearl City areas,” Buffett said.

If you know where Zackary Tagata is, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.