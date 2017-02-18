Las Vegas biracial twins don’t share same skin tone, face challenges in their lives

(KVVU/CNN) — Two Las Vegas twins shared a mother’s womb, but don’t share the same skin tone, and are each viewed as belonging to a different race.

It has led to some challenges throughout the lives of Erin and Erica Atkinson.

Erin is white with blonde hair (now dyed red) and striking blue eyes. Her sister, Erica, looks much different, black with brown eyes. They’re fraternal twins, but their differences were clear before they were even born.

“We didn’t get along in my mom’s stomach,” Erin said. “We would fight all the time. When we were born, my sister kicked me out and so I came out with a black eye.”

They may have entered the world together, but their life experiences couldn’t be further apart. Erin said “I was automatically accepted because my skin was light, and she wasn’t because she was dark, and that kind of made problems for me and her, because we’d end up fighting.”

The Atkinson twins say they never realized they were different — it was other people who pointed it out to them.

“One time, we went to our friend’s house,” Erin said, “and her dad came home and told her my sister had to leave, but I could stay because of my color.”

It wasn’t just Erica that had to deal with being a biracial twin — Erin, growing up albino, had its challenges, too.

“Sometimes, black people feel like if you’re not brown, you’re not black, and so they’re going to treat you just as bad as they would treat anybody else who is not like them,” she said.

Erin and Erica believe the challenges they’ve faced have made them more accepting and understanding of people’s differences and hope their story teaches people it’s not what’s on the outside, but the inside that matters most.

Erica says “everything that we’ve been through over the years is to love yourself and respect, no matter your differences. Just respect each other.”

The twins said that despite their differences, they still share a lot of the traits other twins do, like being able to feel when something is wrong with the other, and feeling homesick when they’re apart for too long.