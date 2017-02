Kalakaua Avenue between Seaside Avenue and Uluniu Avenue is closed to traffic for the first-ever Lokahi Festival Waikiki.

The festival runs from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.

It’s a celebration of local culture and small businesses, with food trucks and retail and craft vendors, as well entertainment and activities for the keiki.

No alcohol is being served.

A portion of sales proceeds will be donated to the American Heart Association.