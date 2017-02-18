Passengers of two separate accidents on Maui found critically injured outside of vehicles

Maui police are investigating two near-fatal traffic incidents Saturday where the patients where found outside of the vehicles.

The first happened near the intersection of Kahului Beach Road and Waiehu Beach Road around midnight.

A male patient was taken to a hospital in critical condition after reportedly jumping out of a vehicle.

The roads were closed that intersection for a few hours, but have since reopened.

No word what lead the man to jump from the car.

The second traffic incident involved a single overturned vehicle and occurred on Honoapiilani Highway near Maalaea at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the vehicle was traveling northbound when it drove into the shoulder lane.

A woman was then thrown from the vehicle and was hospitalized in critical condition.

The crash closed the highway for more than an hour, but also has since reopened.

No word on what lead the car to veer into the shoulder lane.