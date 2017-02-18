Police open unattended death investigation at airport

The Honolulu International Airport remains open, with no impact on flight operations, following an incident at the commuter terminal at 5:48 a.m. Saturday involving a man who forced his way into a secured area. The suspect was immediately placed in custody.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded, including Securitas Law Enforcement Officers, State Sheriffs and Transportation Security Administration officers. The suspect became unresponsive at the scene. Life-saving measures were initiated by the Honolulu Fire Department, EMS and Airport Rescue Fire Fighters.

The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital where he died.

One law enforcement officer with Securitas was injured and has been taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The Honolulu Police Department has opened an unattended death investigation.

