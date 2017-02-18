Volleyball tournament unveils new sports courts at Hawaii Convention Center

Related Coverage New million-dollar sports venture already paying off for Hawaii

We gave you a preview last week, but on Saturday, the Hawaii Convention Center officially unveiled its new sports courts with its first event, the Amateur Athletic Union Honolulu Grand Prix Volleyball Tournament.

About a thousand female athletes ages 12 to 18 from across the country are participating in this three-day tournament.

“Coming to Hawaii was really fun,” said Houston Juniors player Hannah Crawford. “I mean, we live in Galveston, and it’s nothing like Hawaii.”

The convention center invested more than a million dollars to buy the fully portable sports courts that can be configured for volleyball, badminton, high school basketball and indoor soccer courts.

The center also bought a regulation NBA and NCAA approved basketball court.

The convention center’s general manager says it first two sports bookings will generate $1.3 million in tax revenue for the state.