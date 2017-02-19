Analysis: Hawaii one of top 10 states benefiting economically from immigration

With President Donald Trump’s immigration-policy reform actions likely to affect state economies, the personal-finance website WalletHub conducted an in-depth analysis of 2017’s Economic Impact of Immigration by State.

In order to determine which states benefit most from immigration, the website’s analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 18 key metrics, ranging from “median household income of foreign-born population” to “jobs generated by immigrant-owned businesses as a share of total jobs.”

According to the analysis, Hawaii ranks 10th in the country, and specifically, third in percentage of jobs generated by immigrant-owned businesses out of total jobs.

The others most impacted that rank above Hawaii are, from one to 10, California, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, the District of Columbia, Connecticut, Delaware, Washington and Illinois.

Immigrants’ Economic Impact on Hawaii (1=Biggest Impact; 25=Avg.):

3rd – Percentage of Jobs Generated by Immigrant-Owned Businesses Out of Total Jobs

20th – Net Difference Between State & Local Revenues and Expenditures per Individual Immigrant

6th – Median Household Income of Foreign-Born Population

23rd – Percentage of Foreign-Born STEM Workers Out of Total STEM Workers

23rd – Economic Contribution of International Students per Capita

6th – Share of Foreign-Born Workforce

6th – Share of Foreign-Born Population

Data used to create this ranking were collected from the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Department of Labor, National Academy of Sciences, Partnership for a New American Economy Action Fund, Boardroom Insiders, GeoLounge, The Trustees of Indiana University, NAFSA: Association of International Educators and the Institute of International Education.