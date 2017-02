Hawaii’s voyaging canoe Hokulea has made it past the half-way mark to Rapa Nui, or Easter Island, and back to the Polynesian Triangle for the first time in about two years.

Navigators have guided the canoe more than 1,100 nautical miles from the Galapagos Islands, with more than 800 more to go.

They have hopes of finding Rapa Nui in about a week.

Malama Honua, the voyage around the world brings Hokulea home to Hawaii in June.