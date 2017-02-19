Large influx of box jellyfish to hang around Oahu shorelines through Tuesday

A large influx of box jellyfish along Oahu shorelines is turning a long holiday weekend into a painful one for many and it could get worse Monday on the Presidents Day holiday.

In fact, it’s expected to last through Tuesday, so keep an eye out for warning signs and talk with a lifeguard before taking a dip in the ocean.

Ocean Safety lifeguards in Waikiki and Ala Moana reported Sunday that there were 50 jellyfish stings and counted roughly 460 box jellyfish along the shoreline.

At Hanauma Bay, lifeguards reported 31 stings and roughly 20 box jellyfish on the shoreline.

Lifeguards posted signs in all impacted areas and gave verbal warnings to beach goers.

None of the stings required the attention of Emergency Medical Services.