Presidents Day city holiday, special schedule including Great Aloha Run

By Published: Updated:
american u.s. flag

City and County of Honolulu government offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 20, in observance of Presidents Day, a federal holiday.

The following special schedule will be in effect:

  • Emergency ambulance, fire, lifeguard, and police services will be available.
  • TheBus will operate on a Saturday schedule. For route and schedule information, please visit www.thebus.org.
  • Refuse will be collected and transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER, and the Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill will be open.
  • Parks, municipal golf courses, botanical gardens, and the Honolulu Zoo will be open.
  • The Blaisdell Center box office will be closed.
  • The People’s Open Markets will not be held.
  • All Satellite City Halls and Driver’s License locations will be closed.

The following traffic and parking regulations will be in effect:

The 33rd Annual Great Aloha Run will also take place Monday, with more than 20,000 participants accepted. The 8.15-mile race from Aloha Tower to Aloha Stadium promotes health and wellness while raising money for many of Hawaii’s charitable organizations. The race starts at 7 a.m.

 

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s