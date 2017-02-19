Presidents Day city holiday, special schedule including Great Aloha Run

Related Coverage Lanikai parking restrictions in place for Presidents’ Day holiday weekend

City and County of Honolulu government offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 20, in observance of Presidents Day, a federal holiday.

The following special schedule will be in effect:

Emergency ambulance, fire, lifeguard, and police services will be available.

TheBus will operate on a Saturday schedule. For route and schedule information, please visit www.thebus.org .

. Refuse will be collected and transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER, and the Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill will be open.

Parks, municipal golf courses, botanical gardens, and the Honolulu Zoo will be open.

The Blaisdell Center box office will be closed.

The People’s Open Markets will not be held.

All Satellite City Halls and Driver’s License locations will be closed.

The following traffic and parking regulations will be in effect:

On-street parking will be free, except for the meters on Kalakaua Avenue along Queen Kapiolani Park and metered parking lots.

Traffic lanes will not be coned for contraflow.

There will also be no street parking allowed in Lanikai during the holiday weekend.

The 33rd Annual Great Aloha Run will also take place Monday, with more than 20,000 participants accepted. The 8.15-mile race from Aloha Tower to Aloha Stadium promotes health and wellness while raising money for many of Hawaii’s charitable organizations. The race starts at 7 a.m.