Rainbow Warriors prepare to open Spring Training Camp Monday in Manoa

The University of Hawai’i Rainbow Warrior football team opens the spring season, Monday, Feb. 20, with the first of 15 practice sessions on the UH-Manoa campus. All practices are open to the public.

The Rainbow Warriors will hold three practices a week during five consecutive weeks. Spring ball concludes with the annual “Spring Fling Warrior Bowl,” Thursday, March 23.

Head coach Nick Rolovich begins his second season with the Rainbow Warriors following a 2016 campaign in which he guided the program to its most wins (7) since 2010. The season culminated with the team’s first postseason victory in a decade, a 52-35 Hawai’i Bowl win over Middle Tennessee. UH will start the spring season with a new defensive coordinator in Legi Suiaunoa. The defensive line coach was elevated to the position following the departure of Kevin Lempa.

UH returns 14 starters and 57 lettermen from last year’s squad. The offense, returns eight starters: quarterback Dru Brown, running back Diocemy Saint Juste, wide receivers John Ursua and Ammon Barker, tight end Dakota Torres and offensive linemen John Wa’a, Asotui Eli and Dejon Allen (all-Mountain West second team).

Six starters return on the defense – lineman Penitoto Faalologo and Meffy Koloamatangi, linebackers Malachi Mageo, Russell Williams, Jr., and Jahlani Tavai (all-MW first team) and safety Trayvon Henderson (all-MW honorable mention).

On special teams, UH will need to fill a huge hole with the departure of senior Rigoberto Sanchez, who enjoyed a record-breaking two-year career as the team’s placekicker and punter.

A total of 27 redshirts and squadmen return and look to crack the lineup in 2017. Meanwhile, 14 mid-year enrollees will also take the field, highlighted by the return of Jamie Tago, who went on to become a junior college All-American at Garden City College in Kansas, before rejoining the Rainbow Warriors.

Hawai’i officially opens the 2017 season on the road at Massachusetts, Saturday, Aug. 26.

2017 Spring Practice Dates (times subject to change)

Monday, Feb. 20 10 a.m.

Friday, Feb. 24 6:30 a.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25 TBA

Tuesday, Feb. 28 6:30 a.m.

Thursday, Mar. 2 6:30 a.m.

Saturday, Mar. 4 TBA

Tuesday, Mar. 7 6:30 a.m.

Thursday, Mar. 9 6:30 a.m.

Saturday, Mar. 11 TBA

Tuesday, Mar. 14 6:30 a.m.

Thursday, Mar. 16 6:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Mar. 21 6:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Mar. 22 7:00 a.m.

Thursday, Mar. 23 TBA