Road Work for the Week, Feb. 19-25

There will be no daytime roadwork on Monday, Feb. 20, not related to the rail project, in observance of Presidents Day.

PLEASE NOTE: Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— H-1 FREEWAY —

AIEA

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesday: Right lane closure on the Moanalua Road On-Ramp to the freeway in the eastbound direction for maintenance work.

EWA TO PEARL HARBOR

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Shoulder closure in both directions between the Fort Weaver Road Underpass and the Radford Drive Overpass for maintenance work.

HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

9 p.m.-3:30 a.m. Monday through Friday morning: Up to three lanes closed in both directions between the Middle Street Overpass and the Pali Highway Overpass for pavement marking installations.

9 p.m.-4 a.m. Wednesday through Thursday morning: Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway/Moanalua Freeway in the westbound direction between the Palama Street Off-Ramp (Exit 20C) and the Fort Shafter/Ahua Street Off-Ramp (Exit 4) for survey work.

KALIHI

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Lane closure on the Liliha Street On-Ramp from the freeway in the eastbound direction for guardrail and pole installations.

KALIHI TO WAIKELE

9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday: Left lane closure in the westbound direction between the Keehi Interchange and the Managers Drive Overpass for maintenance work.

PEARL HARBOR

8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Right lane closure on the Nimitz Highway Off-Ramp (Exit 15) from the freeway in the eastbound direction for maintenance work.

8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Right lane closure on the Arizona Memorial/Stadium Off-Ramp (Exit 15A) from the freeway in the westbound direction for maintenance work.

— H-2 FREEWAY —

MILILANI (NIGHT WORK)

9 p.m.-4 a.m. Thursday through Friday morning: Three lanes closed in the northbound direction between the Pineapple Road Overpass and Meheula Parkway Overpass for pavement replacement work. Two lanes will be open at all times.

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY —

HONOKAI HALE TO WAIANAE

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday: Roving lane closure in both directions between Waianae Valley Road and the H-1 Freeway for maintenance work.

KAPOLEI

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday: Alternating lane closure between Kalaeloa Boulevard and Wakea Street for pavement striping and barrier installations. Traffic will be contraflowed.

MAILI

8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Right lane closure in the westbound direction between Hakimo Road and Mailiili Road for tree trimming.

NANAKULI

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Lane closure in the eastbound direction between Lualei Place and Mohihi Street for drainage and traffic signal improvements.

WAIALUA TO MOKULEIA

8 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Roving lane closure in both directions between Kaukonahua Road and Dillingham Air Field for maintenance work.

WAIANAE

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Shoulder closure in the eastbound direction between Glenmonger Street and Leihoku Street for maintenance work.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Right lane closure in the westbound direction between Leihoku Street and Glenmonger Street for asphalt restoration.

— KAHEKILI HIGHWAY —

KANEOHE

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Lane closure in the westbound direction between Haiku Road and West Hui Iwa Street for paving work.

— KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY —

MAUNAWILI

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday: Right lane closure in the eastbound direction between Auloa Road and Uluhala Street for utility repairs.

WAIMANALO

8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursday: Right lane closure in the northbound direction between Flamingo Street and Kanapuu Drive for electrical maintenance work.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Lane closure in the westbound direction between Flamingo Street and Kumuhau Street for retaining wall work. Traffic will be contraflowed during this time.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY —

HALAWA

8 p.m.-7 a.m. Tuesday through Friday morning, and 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the westbound direction between Kohomua Street and Salt Lake Boulevard for the rail project.

HALEIWA

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Lane closure in both directions between Tutu Place and Ikuwai Place for maintenance work.

HALEIWA TO KAHALUU

8 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Roving lane closure in both directions between Waialua Beach Road and Kahekili Highway for maintenance work.

KAAAWA

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Lane closure in the southbound direction between Kaaawa Valley Road and Kaaawa Place for bridge railing work. Traffic will be contraflowed through the open lane.

LAIE

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Lane closure in the northbound direction between Kahikole Place and Pounder’s Beach for maintenance work.

MILILANI

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Lane closures in both directions between Ka Uka Boulevard and Waihau Street for sign replacements and guardrail repairs. One lane in both directions will be open for motorists at all times. Motorists are advised to expect traffic delays and use alternate roadways such as Kuahelani Avenue, Meheula Parkway, Lanikuhana Avenue, Ka Uka Boulevard and the H-2 Freeway.

PEARL CITY

8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Left lane closure in the westbound direction between Acacia Road and Waihona Street for the rail project.

PEARL HARBOR

8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Lane closure in the eastbound direction between Kohomua Street and Center Drive for the rail project.

8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Lane closure in the westbound direction between Center Drive and Kohomua Street for the rail project.

PUPUKEA TO KAHUKU

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Alternating lane closures at various locations on the highway in both directions between Kaunala Street and Cackle Fresh Egg Farm Road for guardrail installations, utility work, and pavement striping. Traffic will be contraflowed.

WAHIAWA

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Lane closure in the northbound direction between the H-2 Freeway and Kilani Avenue for maintenance work.

WAIKANE

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Lane closure in the southbound direction at the Haupoa Street intersection for maintenance work.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday: Lane closure in the southbound direction between Haupoa Street and Waikane Valley Road for maintenance work.

WAIKELE

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Lane closure in the southbound direction between Ka Uka Boulevard and Lumiauau Street for maintenance work.

— LIKELIKE HIGHWAY —

KALIHI

7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: One to two lanes closed in the Kaneohe-bound direction between School Street and Kalihi Street for road repairs.

8 p.m.-5 a.m. Tuesday through Friday morning: One to two lanes closed in the Kaneohe-bound direction between School Street and Emmeline Place for paving work.

7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: One to two lanes closed in the Honolulu-bound direction between Emmeline Place and Kula Kolea Drive for road repairs.

24/7 lane closure in the Honolulu-bound direction between Emmeline Place and Kula Kolea Drive beginning Tuesday for survey work and sidewalk and curb/gutter reconstruction.

KANEOHE TO KALIHI

8 p.m.-4 a.m. Sunday to Monday morning, and Monday through Thursday morning: Closure in the Honolulu-bound direction between Kahekili Highway and Nalanieha Street for tunnel lighting replacements.

— NIMITZ HIGHWAY —

HONOLULU

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Alternating lane closure in both directions between River Street and Alakawa Street for maintenance work.

— PALI HIGHWAY —

MAUNAWILI

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Lane closure in the southbound direction between Kamehameha Highway and the Pali Tunnels for maintenance work.

NUUANU

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday: Right lane closure in the northbound direction between the Wylie Street Overpass and Akamu Place for paving work.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday: Shoulder closure in the Kailua-bound direction at the Waokanaka Street intersection for maintenance work.

9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Roving lane closure in the Honolulu-bound direction at the Waokanaka Street intersection for maintenance work.

— ALA MOANA BOULEVARD —

HONOLULU

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Right lane closure in the westbound direction between Atkinson Drive and Piikoi Street for maintenance work.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Right lane closure in the westbound direction between in the vicinity of Ward Avenue for maintenance work.

—SALT LAKE BOULEVARD —

HALAWA (NIGHT WORK)

8 p.m.-4 a.m. Tuesday through Friday morning: Lane closures in the northbound direction between Kalaloa Street and Kamehameha Highway for the rail project.

— KANEOHE BAY DRIVE —

KANEOHE

8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursday: Right lane closure in the Honolulu-bound direction between Mokulele Drive and Aumoku Street for electrical maintenance work.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Left lane closure in both directions at the Puohala Street intersection for traffic signal improvements.

—FORT BARRETTE ROAD —

KAPOLEI

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday: Roving lane closure in both directions between Farrington Highway and Roosevelt Avenue for maintenance work.

—KAUKONAHUA ROAD —

WAIALUA

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday: Roving lane closure in both directions between Farrington Highway and Kamehameha Highway for maintenance work.

— FORT WEAVER ROAD —

EWA

8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Left lane closure in the southbound direction between the H-1 Freeway Overpass and Laulaunui Street for the rail project.

EWA BEACH

9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday: Alternating lane closure in both directions between the H-1 Freeway Overpass and Ewa Beach Road for maintenance work.

— KUNIA ROAD —

VILLAGE PARK TO WAHIAWA

9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday: Alternating lane closure in both directions between Anonui Street and Kunia Drive for maintenance work.

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday: Roving lane closure in both directions between the H-1 Freeway Overpass and Wilikina Drive for maintenance work.

WAHIAWA

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Lane closure in the northbound direction between Hauula Street and Wright Avenue for maintenance work.

WAIPAHU

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Wednesday: Lane closure on Kunia Road/Fort Weaver Road in both directions between Kupuna Loop and Farrington Highway for traffic signal improvements.

— SAND ISLAND ACCESS ROAD —

KALIHI

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Right lane closure in the northbound direction between Sand Island Bridge and Auiki Street for maintenance work.

— LILIHA ACCESS ROAD —

HONOLULU

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Lane closure in the eastbound direction between North School Street and Liliha Street for guardrail installations and utility installations.

— HALONA STREET —

KALIHI

24/7 closure between Kokea Street and Kohou Street at the Halona Street Bridge through Friday for bridge replacement work. The bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic and open to pedestrians and bicyclists. Traffic will be detoured around the closure.

— LILIHA STREET —

HONOLULU

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Lane closure in the northbound direction between Vineyard Boulevard and North School Street for guardrail and pole installations.

— WAOKANAKA STREET —

NUUANU

8 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Lane closure in both directions for maintenance work.

MORE LANE CLOSURES DUE TO THE RAIL PROJECT

FARRINGTON HIGHWAY

Waipahu

H-1 to Laulaunui St.

8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday to Friday

One southbound lane of Fort Weaver Road will be closed.

Old Fort Weaver Road to Leoku St.

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

The westbound lanes of Farrington Highway will be closed. Westbound motorists will be detoured at Old Fort Weaver Road.

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

A single inside lane of eastbound Farrington Highway will be closed. The inside left turn lane on eastbound Farrington Highway at the Fort Weaver overpass will be closed. Drivers will be detoured to Leoku Street.

Leoku St. to Leokane St.

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One alternating lane of westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One inside lane of eastbound Farrington Highway will be closed. The inside left turn lane on eastbound Farrington Highway at Leoku Street will be closed. One turn lane will remain open.

7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound and westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

Leokane St. to Pupukahi St.

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One alternating lane of westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One alternating lane of eastbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound and westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

Pupukahi St. to Pupupuhi St.

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One alternating lane of westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

The left turn lane of eastbound and westbound Farrington Highway at Pupukahi Street will be closed. Eastbound drivers will be detoured to Pupupuhi Street. Westbound drivers will be detoured to Leokane Street. One alternating lane of eastbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound and westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

Pupupuhi St. to Aniani Place

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One alternating lane of westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One alternating lane of eastbound Farrington Highway will be closed. The left turn lane of eastbound and westbound Farrington Highway at Pupupuhi Street will be closed. Eastbound drivers will be detoured to Pupupuhi Street. Westbound drivers will be detoured to Leokane Street.

7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound and westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

Aniani Place to Waipahu Depot St.

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One alternating lane of westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One alternating lane of eastbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound and westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

Waipahu Depot St. to Mokuola St.

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One alternating lane of westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

The left turn lane of eastbound Farrington Highway at Waipahu Depot Street will be closed. Drivers will be detoured to Mokuola Street. One alternating lane of eastbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound and westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

Moloalo St. between Mokuola St. and Sherwin Williams

6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Friday

No parking allowed.

Mokuola St. to Paiwa St.

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One alternating lane of westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One alternating lane of eastbound Farrington Highway will be closed. The left turn lane of eastbound and westbound Farrington Highway at Mokuola Street will be closed. Eastbound drivers will be detoured to Paiwa Street. Westbound drivers will be detoured to Waipahu Depot Road.

7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound and westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

Paiwa St. to Kahualii St.

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One inside lane of westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One inside lane of eastbound Farrington Highway will be closed. The left turn lane on eastbound and westbound Farrington Highway at Paiwa Street will be closed. Eastbound drivers will be detoured to Kahualii Street. Westbound drivers will be detoured to Mokuola Street.

7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound and westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

Kahualii St. to Kamehameha Highway overpass

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One alternating lane of westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

The left turn lane on eastbound Farrington Highway at Kahualii Street will be closed. Drivers will be detoured to an alternate left turn at Waiawa Road. One alternating lane of eastbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound and westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY

PEARL CITY

Waiawa Road to Acacia Road

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

The inside left turn lane of eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

5:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

One inside lane of eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

One inside lane of westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

Acacia Road to Waimano Home Road

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One inside lane of westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed. The left turn from westbound Kamehameha Highway onto Acacia Road will be closed. Motorists will be detoured at Waiawa Road.

5:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

One inside lane of eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

One inside lane of westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

Waimano Home Road to Puu Momi Street

24 Hours a Day, Seven Days a Week

A single inside lane of eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed. Two eastbound lanes will remain open during peak travel times.

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One inside westbound lane of Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Saturday

The eastbound lanes of Kamehameha Highway will be closed. Motorists will be detoured at Kaahumanu Street.

Puu Momi St. to Puu Poni St.

24 Hours a Day, 7 Days a Week

A single inside lane on eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed. Two eastbound lanes will remain open during peak travel times.

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One inside westbound lane of Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

Puu Poni Street to Kuleana Road

24 Hours a Day, Seven Days a Week

A single inside lane on eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed. Two eastbound lanes will remain open during peak travel times.

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Saturday

The eastbound lanes of Kamehameha Highway will be closed. Motorists will be detoured to Kaahumanu Street.

Kuleana Road to Kaahumanu St.

24 Hours a Day, Seven Days a Week

A single inside lane on eastbound Kamehameha Highway and a single lane on westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

5:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

AIEA

Kaahumanu St. to Hekaha St.

24 Hours a Day, Seven Days a Week

A single inside lane on eastbound Kamehameha Highway and a single lane on westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

Hekaha St. to Kanuku St.

24 Hours a Day, Seven days a Week

A single lane on eastbound Kamehameha Highway and a single inside lane on westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

5:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

Kanuku St. to Kaonohi St.

24 Hours a Day, Seven Days a Week

A single lane on eastbound Kamehameha Highway and a single lane on westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Saturday

The westbound and eastbound lanes of Kamehameha Highway between Kanuku Street and Kaonohi Street will be closed. Westbound motorists will be detoured at Kaonohi Street. Eastbound motorists will be detoured at Kanuku Street.

8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

No left turns or crossing at the Kaonohi Street intersection. Eastbound motorists will be detoured to Pali Momi Street. Westbound motorists will be detoured to Kanuku Street.

Kaonohi St. to Pali Momi St.

24 Hours a Day, Seven Days a Week

A single lane on eastbound Kamehameha Highway and a single inside lane on westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed. No left turns at the Lipoa Place intersection. Westbound motorists will be detoured to Kanuku Street.

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

The inside lane of eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed. The inside left turn lane from southbound Pali Momi Street onto eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

5:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Saturday

No left turns at the Pali Momi Street intersection. Eastbound motorists will be detoured to Honomanu Street.

10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday

The westbound lanes of Kamehameha Highway will be closed. Motorists will be detoured to a temporary lane of eastbound Kamehameha Highway.

Pali Momi St. to Honomanu St.

24 Hours a Day, Seven Days a Week

A single lane of eastbound Kamehameha Highway and a single lane on westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed. No left turns at the Aiea Kai Place intersection.

7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One inside lane of westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed. The inside left turn lane of southbound Pali Momi Street will be closed.

5:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

No left turns or crossing at the Pali Momi Street intersection. Eastbound motorists will be detoured to Honomanu Street.

8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday

The westbound lanes of Kamehameha Highway will be closed. Motorists will be detoured to a temporary lane of eastbound Kamehameha Highway.

Honomanu Street to Salt Lake Blvd.

24 Hours a Day, Seven Days a Week

A single lane on eastbound Kamehameha Highway and a single inside lane on westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

A single outside lane on westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

5:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

The westbound left turn from Kamehameha Highway onto McGrew Loop will be closed. Westbound motorists will be detoured to Pali Momi Street.

8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

The westbound lanes of Kamehameha Highway will be closed. Motorists will be detoured to Moanalua Road

8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

The eastbound lanes of Kamehameha Highway will be closed. Motorists will be detoured to Moanalua Road. The onramp to eastbound Moanalua Freeway will be closed. Motorists will be detoured to the freeway access on Moanalua Road.

8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Sunday to Thursday

The westbound on-ramp to eastbound Moanalua Freeway will be closed. Motorists will be detoured to Moanalua Road.

Salt Lake Blvd. to Kohomua Street

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

A single outside lane of westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Sunday to Monday

No left turns or crossing at the out-bound Salt Lake Boulevard intersection. Traffic will be detoured to Kalaloa Street.

8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Sunday to Thursday

Alternating lanes of out-bound Salt Lake Boulevard will be closed.

8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Up to two outside lanes of westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.