Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen with pro surfer Jamie O’Brien

Sam and John head to the North Shore to visit pro surfer Jamie O’Brien and his girlfriend Annika. With a grill overlooking Pipeline, and vegetables in the fridge, chef Sam aims to create a meal fit for Jamie’s family and friends.

Box Choy Items

  • Heinz Ketchup
  • Stove Top Stuffing

Zucchini & Sweet Onion Salad

  • 1 head red leaf lettuce
  • 1 zucchini, julienned
  • 2 tomatoes, quartered
  • ½ red onion, sliced

Dressing

  • ½ cup Miracle Whip
  • 4 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 3 ½ tablespoons Aloha Shoyu
  • 3 tablespoons Heinz ketchup
  • Salt to taste

Cut or tear lettuce leaves and place in a serving bowl. Add zucchini, tomatoes and onions.

Dressing: In a bowl, mix Miracle Whip, balsamic vinegar, Aloha Shoyu and Heinz ketchup with a whisk. Add salt to taste.

Stove Top Stuffing with Portuguese Sausage & Fried Chicken

  • 1 box Stove Top Stuffing
  • 1 Redondo’s Portuguese sausage, sliced
  • 3 pieces fried chicken, meat removed from bone and sliced
  • Prepare stuffing as directed and place on a platter. Top with Portuguese sausage and fried chicken.

Kalua Pig & Spinach

  • 1 tub (12 ounces) Keoki’s Kalua Brand Pork
  • 1 package fresh spinach
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • Salt to taste
  • Pepper to taste

In a thick saute pan, cook kalua pork in olive oil. Add fresh spinach and mix. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Grilled Vegetables

  • 2 zucchini
  • 2 yellow squash
  • 3 eggplant
  • 1 dozen mushrooms
  • 1 teaspoon Hawaiian salt
  • 2 ½ tablespoons olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons Aloha Shoyu

Cut zucchini, squash and eggplant lengthwise into thick slices. In a large bowl, combine olive oil, shoyu and salt. Add zucchini, squash, eggplant and mushrooms and coat evenly. Cook on barbeque grill until done. Return vegetables to the bowl and toss in the leftover marinade before serving.

Pupu Platter

  • 1 salami, sliced
  • 1 Prosciutto and cheese roll, sliced
  • 2 tomatoes, quartered
  • 1 block Cheese, cubed

Arrange on a serving platter.

