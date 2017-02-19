Ward Entertainment Center in the dark after back-up power fails

About 200 customers are without power in the Ward area, including the Ward Entertainment Center, after a back-up power went down Sunday night, according to Hawaiian Electric.

Many who were enjoying their holiday weekend out at the complex, including Dave & Buster’s and the Ward theaters, were left in the dark.

HECO says the power went down around 9:40 p.m. Sunday.

The outage stems from an earlier outage in the same general around that occurred around 1:20 p.m., according to HECO’s Twitter page.

HECO says after that earlier incident, the area was put on a back-up line as crews worked on the main power line.

But somehow the back-up power failed Sunday evening, according to the electric company.

HECO says the outage is under investigation and does not believe this new outage was due to electrical work being done in the area.

Electricity is expected to be back on around 11 p.m.