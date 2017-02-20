Ask a Specialist: How to Diagnose Heart Disease

Did you know that every 43 seconds, someone in the U.S. has a heart attack? According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, every year, about 735,000 Americans have a heart attack. Would you recognize if you were having one?  Learn what the signs are and find out how heart disease is diagnosed with Dr. Mahdi Veillet-Chowdhury, cardiologist at the Queen’s Heart Physician Practice at The Queen’s Medical Center, in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2day.

 

To learn more about heart attacks, including risk factors, how to reduce your risk and treatment options, join Dr. Mahdi Veillet-Chowdhury, along with cardiologist Dr. Jared Oyama, for Queen’s free Speaking of Health lecture called “Prevention and Treatment of Heart Attacks in 2017.”  That’s happening this Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, from 6:00 – 7 pm at The Queen’s Medical Center – Punchbowl.  To register, call 691-7117 or click here.

