(CNN) — Inside North Korea, some grim economic news that might have a bright side.

China says it’s cutting off all imports of North Korean coal for the rest of the year in keeping with a UN Security Council resolution against the north’s nuclear program.

Reporter Will Ripley is in North Korea’s capital, Pyongyang, and says what normally would be bad news for a country may instead be a shining light for North Koreans in terms of an improved standard of living.