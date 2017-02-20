Business booming for roofing companies due to recent gusty winds

Gusty winds have caused a lot of headaches for homeowners over the last few weeks, which means for many roofing companies, business isn’t slowing down any time soon.

Roof repairs could run into the tens of thousands of dollars, so taking action before a storm could save you big in the long run.

Business is booming for the folks at Ohana Construction, working on blown roofs to leaks and repairs.

Tanden Hayes tells us the phone calls for help haven’t stopped over the last month. “As a general manager, I’m usually in the office doing operations, but I’ve been out in the field, up on roofs and doing inspections myself.”

He says the company has even had to hire more people. “We have crews that go out into the island, into the community, and survey the affected areas,” Hayes said. “On average, I would say we’ve done about 5-10 projects, signed contracts a week.”

Having home insurance, and knowing when to use it, is key to saving money, as was the case for a home in Manoa, where about 75 percent of the roof was blown off.

“It actually ended up costing the homeowner no more than their deductible,” said Hayes. “I think they ended up paying about a thousand dollars and the rest of it was covered by their insurance.

“Homeowners, especially in Hawaii, they don’t automatically think about filing insurance claims.”

Hayes says to simply put pay attention to your home and don’t wait until it’s too late. “If they have an old roof, they would want to get it fixed before the strong winds come. That way, they can avoid material being ripped off and leaks happening.”

And if your roof is anywhere between 10 to 15 years old, it’s a good time to call an inspector. Hayes says “we can come and do a damage assessment, especially if you’re seeing tiles flying off, even just one or two.”