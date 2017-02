We check in with Chef Sam Choy as he heads to the North Shore of Oahu to visit the home of pro surfer Jamie O’Brien, where they hit the grill with a view of the ocean.

Kalua Pork and Spinach

1 lb Kalua pork, cooked

1 medium onion, sliced

1 package spinach, cleaned

3 tablespoons light oil

½ cup chicken stock

Hawaiian salt to taste (about ½ teaspoon)

Aloha Shoyu to taste (about 1 teaspoon)