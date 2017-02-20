Global arms sales hit their highest levels since end of Cold War

(CNN) — Global arms sales have hit their highest levels since the end of the Cold War, according to a new report.

Fueled by wars like the Saudi-led one in Yemen, the Middle East in particular has seen its weapons imports soar. Saudi Arabia and Qatar saw their imports jump by over 200 percent in the last five years alone, and almost half of U.S. arms exports end up in the conflict-wracked region.

For those who live in conflict zones, the weapons of war are a devastating and often deadly reality.

But for some, those weapons are also big business. The most sophisticated weapon systems in the world are for sale at this year’s International Defense Exhibition & Conference in Abu Dhabi, where military brass mingle with the world’s most powerful weapons manufacturers.

It’s also where billion-dollar defense deals are announced, and it appears some of those deals are being done in the Middle East.

“This region is a region that has seen, over the last couple of years, a fairly significant increase in defense spending,” said Bastian Giergersich, analyst with the International Institute for Strategic Studies. “But it’s also a region where we have a number of ongoing conflicts and so the two together obviously create a big of a spotlight.”

That spotlight is on full display here, with the latest multimillion dollar weapons systems, everything from deadly drones to massive armored personnel carriers to shoulder mount missile systems that can pierce through a tank.

While most know Boeing for its major aircraft deals, like for its new 787 Dreamliner, to airlines in the Persian Gulf, it also sells billions of dollars worth of fighter jets, like its F16 and F18 Superhornet. And while the civil aviation industry in the Middle East has been stalled because of low oil prices that have negatively affected the economy, on the defense side, it’s a different picture.

There’s also a big unknown this year, namely the Trump factor. All weapons deals with American manufacturers have to be approved by the U.S. government and many here are hoping that with a new president who many expect will be more hawkish than President Obama was, it’ll mean a big spike for American manufacturers looking to strike big deals in a region where security is an easy sell.

“You feel a sense of optimism,” said Giergersich, “careful optimism that, in a way, the arrows might point up for them moving forward.”