Injured man rescued after fall at Lanai Lookout

Lanai Lookout
Honolulu firefighters responded to a call of an injured person at the Lanai Lookout Monday afternoon.

The first HFD unit arrived at 3:02 p.m. on a report that a 22 year-old man had suffered injuries due to a fall of approximately 25 feet.

Ocean Safety personnel were on scene and had made contact with the patient prior to the arrival of the HFD. HFD personnel assisted the on-scene responders and continued with the patient’s care.

The man was stabilized and airlifted to awaiting Emergency Medical Services personnel at 3:35 p.m.

