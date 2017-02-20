Maui Week: Maui Lifeguards ready to save lives at Hookipa

Maui Week kicks off on Living808 with a salute to Maui Ocean Safety Officers or lifeguards that keep you safe in the waters off Maui. One of the most famous and dangerous beach on Maui is Hookipa, where they have two lifeguard towers to watch over the beach, windsurfers, swimmers and anyone else who enters the water. Taizo Braden had a chance to speak to Ocean Safety Officer Matthew Mercado on a very windy day at Hookipa Beach, where you could see the power and danger of the ocean off Maui’s North Shore.

