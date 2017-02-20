Murder suspect Steven Capobianco arrested for possessing contraband in jail

A man found guilty of murdering his ex-girlfriend was caught with contraband at the Maui Community Correctional Center.

Steven Capobianco was found to possess an item wrapped in black tape around 6:45 p.m. Sunday. The item was recovered by correctional officers during visitation hours at the facility.

He was arrested by Maui Police and faces possible contraband possession-related charges. The contraband incident is under investigation by the Maui Police Department.

Capobianco is incarcerated at MCCC, awaiting sentencing for murder, arson and possession of a prohibited deadly weapon.

He was on trial for six months for the murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Carly “Charli” Scott. It then took the jury weeks to decide his fate in the form a guilty verdict that was handed down in December 2016.

Last week, his attorney filed a motion to overturn Capobianco’s guilty verdict for three reasons: jury misconduct, misconduct by the prosecutor, and a court error regarding phone records not being allowed in court.

A decision has yet to be made. Both sides are scheduled to return to court on Monday, March 6.