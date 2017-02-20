Rainbow Wahine head coach Dave Shoji retires, Ah Mow-Santos to take over

Having publicly contemplated retirement in the past, University of Hawaii women’s volleyball head coach made it official Monday.

After 42 seasons at Manoa, Dave Shoji is retiring.

Shoji concludes his legendary coaching career with 1,202 wins — second-most in NCAA Division I history — and four national championships.

“It’s been a hard week, because obviously, after 42 years, there’s a lot of emotions when you step away from something like this, something we love, we cherish. It’s been a tough week, but like I said, we’re in a good place. We feel really good about the decision,” Shoji said at the press conference, accompanied by his wife, Mary. “I thought this was the right time. We’d been talking about retirment, and with the pool of applicants that David (Matlin, UH athletics director) was sharing with me, I felt really good that we’d have a good coach in place, so it all kind of came together in the last few days. I understand the timing is a little strange, but I think everything is good now. I think the timing is perfect.

“It was very difficult, because I love the sport. I love the game. I love my job,” Shoji continued, “God was just pulling me toward retirement. It was difficult, but I just kept getting pulled toward retirement. There was something telling me to do that. It’s been probably since December that you think about it everyday, so day by day, it evolved into let’s do this.”

Back in December, Shoji revealed he was battling prostate cancer and had to take some time away from the program to undergo treatment.

As for his health at this point, Shoji said Monday, “I feel fine. Yeah, I have no problems right now, just going through some treatment, but I feel great. I’ve got great doctors and God willing, I’ll be fine.”

“I don’t think anyone will ever match what Dave has accomplished for our Rainbow Wahine volleyball program in terms of longevity and accomplishments,” Matlin said. “He has dedicated more than half of his life to the program and has touched the lives of hundreds of student-athletes. His legacy will live on through his well-deserved induction into the AVCA Hall of Fame and through all the blood, sweat and tears his teams have battled through on the court at Klum Gym and the Teraflex at the Stan Sheriff Center. Rainbow Wahine Volleyball will always raise a glass to Dave Shoji.”

The university also announced Shoji’s replacement: former assistant coach and Wahine star Robyn Ah Mow-Santos.

Ah Mow-Santos is only the third head coach in program history. She is considered one of the most decorated players in school history, with an impressive resume that includes three Olympic Games appearances, two first-team All-America selections, and is a member of the school’s Sports Circle of Honor and Hawaii Sports Hall of Fame.

“The selection of Robyn Ah Mow-Santos is an excellent choice. She has the passion for the game; she found success at every level as a player; and she paid her dues as an assistant coach and is now ready to assume a head coaching position. She will have my full support and I wish her nothing but the best,” Shoji said.

“I have no regrets,” Shoji added. “We’ve done what we could’ve done. I think looking back, we’ve been successful. The program is at a point where I think Robyn will continue to have it grow. It’s right up there, top 20 every year. I think she’ll continue with the success. I’m very satisfied. I wish we could have won two or three more. Charlie (Wade, former Wahine assistant coach and current Rainbow Warriors volleyball head coach)’s in the back over there. We were in the final game a few times. We could have had one or two or three more, but that’s the way sports are. You don’t always win as many as you want to, but looking back, I think it’s been a great run.”

“We are excited about the return of Robyn Ah Mow-Santos to the University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine Volleyball program,” Matlin said. “There is no other person I can think of who represents the sport of volleyball, the spirit of Hawaii, and the heart of a champion more than Robyn. She was impressive as a student-athlete, a leader of Team USA in three Olympic Games and is an incredible role model for all young athletes. I know she will be able to get the best out of her student-athletes both in the classroom and on the court.”

Matlin forwarded his recommendation of Ah Mow-Santos to UH Manoa interim chancellor David Lassner, who approved the selection Sunday.

“I am excited and humbled at the same time,” Ah Mow-Santos said. “Replacing Dave Shoji is impossible. I will never forget what he has done for me personally as well as the Hawaii volleyball program. Dave walked me out of the McKinley High School gym and into the Rainbow Wahine program that created a lot of opportunities for me. It’s a privilege for me to be able to give back to the University and the game that has given me so much. I look forward to reuniting with the student-athletes and hope that I can help create lasting impressions and unforgettable experiences for them.”

From 2011-15, Ah Mow-Santos served as assistant coach under Shoji, mentoring former UH setter Mita Uiato, who earned three all-league and all-region honors and honorable mention All-America status. In 2014, she was on the coaching staff of U.S. Junior National Team for the NORCECA Women’s U-20 Continental Championship. She currently coaches club volleyball for the Vegas Aces.

Following her playing career at UH, Ah Mow-Santos went on to compete for the U.S. Women’s National Volleyball Team from 1999 to 2008 and was regarded as one of the top international setters in the world. She was the team’s starting setter in the 2000 and ’04 Olympic Games and in 2008, she helped guide Team USA to a silver-medal finish at the Beijing Olympics. She also played professionally in Italy, Portugal and Switzerland. While playing for Volero Zurich in Switzerland, she earned the Swiss League’s most valuable player award.

At UH, Ah Mow-Santos played for Shoji from 1993-96 and was a two-time AVCA first-team All-America selection (1995 and ’96), and a three-time all-conference performer (1994, ’95 in Big West and 1996 in WAC). The Honolulu native ranks third in the UH record book in career assists (4,313) and fourth in assists per game (11.23), and in her final two seasons at Hawai’i, she guided the team to a 66-4 combined record which included an appearance in the NCAA title match in 1996.

At the conclusion of her playing career, Ah Mow-Santos was a student assistant for two seasons as she continued to pursue her bachelor’s degree.

Ah Mow-Santos prepped at McKinley High School in Honolulu where she was a four-year first-team all-Oahu Interscholastic Association East selection and a three-time first team all-state pick. She is married to Niobel Rafael Santos and they have three children.

The exact start date for Ah Mow-Santos has not been determined. “She needs some time to honor previous commitments she has made before she can jump on a plane,” Matlin said.