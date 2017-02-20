Ron Artis II to perform at Blue Note Hawaii

He is a musician, singer and songwriter, best known for his work as Ron Artis II and Thunderstorm in Hawaii.

Artis joined us this morning to talk about his latest tour to California, Canada and Oregon and his upcoming concert at Blue Note Hawaii in Waikiki.

His recordings include genres of music from rock, blues, jazz and completely to the other side of the world into classical, flamenco, streets of rap, R & B and soul.

On Wednesday, March 1, he’ll be joined by Mike Love, John Cruz and other surprise guests at Blue Note Hawaii for two shows.

Tickets are $15-$35.

For more information go to: www.bluenotehawaii.com or call, 808-518-6240.

