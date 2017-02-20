Work furlough inmate Richard Raymond fails to return to facility

An Oahu Community Correctional Center work furlough inmate did not return the facility Sunday.

Richard Raymond left at 10 a.m. on a day pass and was supposed to return by 4 p.m. Sheriffs and Honolulu Police were notified.

Raymond is 53, six feet tall, 190 lbs., and has gray hair and hazel eyes.

He is serving time for robbery in the second degree. He’s pending re-trial and his next parole hearing is scheduled for August of this year. He faces an additional escape charge when found.

Raymond is a community custody inmate in the work furlough program with pass privileges. Community custody is the lowest classification status.

If you see him, please call 911.