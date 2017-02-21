County council to discuss Kauai Humane Society audit report

An audit of the Kauai Humane Society claims that some animals in the care of the facility may have been euthanized prematurely.

The report says, the majority of the animals euthanized were newborn kittens that the humane society said required 24-hour care and were highly susceptible to disease.

In response, the humane society says it disagrees with the findings and that its procedures have “been in compliance with all of the various state and county statutes”.

The Kauai Humane Society receives funding from the county.

According to the audit, the organization used some of that money to pay for a holiday party and gift cards for employees.

Kauai county councilmembers will discuss the audit’s findings at its meeting on Wednesday.

To see the audit, click here.