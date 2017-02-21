Deputy prosecutor explains why ‘Peter Boy’ tragedy could happen again



It’s a case nearly two decades in the making.

Peter Kema Jr., a.k.a. “Peter Boy,” has been missing since 1997. He was six years old when he disappeared on Hawaii Island.

Now, we’re just two months away from the murder trial of his father, Peter Kema Sr.

Hawaii County deputy prosecutor Ricky Roy Damerville didn’t work the “Peter Boy” Kema case until about a year ago. He actually retired from the prosecutor’s office, but was asked to return as a temporary hire.

In our exclusive report, Kathy Muneno sits down with him to ask: Why now, after so many years, was there enough evidence to indict? Damerville breaks down the case details in a story you’ll see only on KHON2 News at 6.

But, he adds, beyond this case, a larger problem looms.

“It’ll happen again. It’ll happen again, because we don’t have the kind of inter-connectedness or community connection that we had in my lifetime,” Damerville said. “When I was a kid growing up in Florida ‘BDBA’ — before Disney, before air conditioning — all of the parents in the street knew who I was, who my parents were, and were not shy about reigning me in if they thought I was doing something that was dangerous to myself or others. Today, it’s sort of like your next door neighbors don’t know you, don’t want to know you, and don’t get involved in the grocery store, because if you see something terrible, because that’s the kuleana of the Child Protective Service workers, don’t get involved. As long as that’s going to continue to remain, this society we’re left with, these kinds of cases are going to happen again. There’s just no way around it.”

