Hawaii hit with heavy rain, but will it continue?

Unexpected pockets of heavy rain moved through the state Tuesday.

The rain started to scale back by Tuesday afternoon with the exception of Maui County and over the Kona Coast.

A bout of rain and thunderstorms that soaked Hawaii Island could return Wednesday afternoon.

Other than that, we’re expecting typical morning windward and mauka showers that give way to afternoon sunshine.

Trade winds are expected to continue through the weekend at 15-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

As far as some heavier rain, we could see another storm system approach early next week.