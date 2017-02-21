Kahuku state champ, future ‘Bow Samuta Avea ready for Manoa

The Kahuku chop had never been used to hack down the nets until Samuta Avea lifted the Red Raiders high enough to reach.

Avea, a 6-foot-6 senior wing, guided Kahuku to its first-ever boys basketball state title last week in a 70-55 win over Punahou with 20 points and 11 rebounds.

It was a poetic location for Avea to trim the twine, as the future Rainbow Warrior saved one of his best games of his prep career for his future home: the Stan Sheriff Center.

“It was special,” Avea said, “to be able to wear my high school jersey for the last time on the court that I’m going to be on for the next four years is a really special feeling, and I’m glad it came out the way I wanted it to.”

Avea signed with head coach Eran Ganot in November, and is expected to begin off-season training with the program this summer.

“I want to win conference championships,” Avea said. “Just to make it further than UH has before, just push the limits. Just like Kahuku has that pride, UH has the same. They have that fan base that’s crazy and I’m going to take so much pride in putting on that jersey and making it my all.”

Avea was named National Player of the Week by Stateline Sports Network.