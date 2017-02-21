Kauai man indicted on multiple charges related to November crime spree

By Published: Updated:
Walter Mills
Walter Mills


A man accused of leading police on a manhunt along Kauai’s south shore last November has been indicted.

A grand jury last week indicted Walter L. Mills of Kapaa on 10 charges connected to a series of incidents that took place on Nov. 4, 2016.

The incidents occurred after the 43-year-old allegedly left the grounds of the Kauai Community Correctional Center on Nov. 3.

Mills was indicted for robbery in the first degree, three counts of kidnapping, two counts of first-degree unauthorized entry into motor vehicle, and one count each of interference with the operator of a public transit vehicle, terroristic threatening in the first degree, escape in the second degree, and theft in the fourth degree.

His bail was set at $1 million.

Mills is currently in federal custody for bank robbery and Hobbs Act robbery charges arising out of incidents that also occurred on Nov. 4 — the alleged robberies of First Hawaiian Bank in Lihue and Lifeway Pharmacy in Koloa.

He is also serving a prison sentence for a 2015 robbery at Kapaa Pharmacy.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s