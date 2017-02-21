Man behind airport security breach was court-ordered to rehabilitation center

The man who breached airport security in Honolulu and later died was court-ordered to be at a drug rehabilitation center just a week and a half before the incident.

Early Saturday morning, Charles Kosi, 48, forced his way through security at a commuter terminal. After security detained him, he became unresponsive and died at the hospital.

We know Kosi was supposed to be at a rehabilitation facility on Oahu, but who was supposed to be keeping tabs on him?

We checked with Sand Island Treatment Center and Kosi’s probation officer to find out when Kosi left. The center said that patients can voluntarily leave the facility, even if they’re not supposed to.

Court records show that Kosi had a federal probation officer. We wanted to find out from the U.S. Probation Office if Kosi’s probation officer was ever notified when he left the rehab facility, and how long was he gone before he went to the airport.

We have not gotten an answer, so we turned to lawmakers to see if this is a public safety concern.

We wanted to know if the public should be notified anytime a court-ordered patient leaves a treatment center.

Sen. Will Espero says not necessarily.

“Each individual is different, and if you’re doing something that is part of a violent crime, burglary or theft, that’s one thing, but with this individual, it could have been like driving under the influence or just something that is lesser activity,” Espero said.

In terms of oversight, Sand Island Treatment Center is a non-profit organization that receives state-funding. The facility says it follows national and state regulations.

We checked with the Department of Health about its accreditation, but have not heard back.

We’re still checking with the medical examiner for Kosi’s official cause of death.

Officials say the results are pending investigation and the autopsy report may take a few months.