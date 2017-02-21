MAUI MINUTE “WEB EXTRA”: Welo Medeiros

Welo Medeiros knew she wanted to work at the Royal Lahaina Resort Luau after attending the show at the age of 4. In today’s “Maui Minute Web Extra”, Welo, who is now the Luau Manager, shares why this luau is the most popular show on the Valley Isle.
