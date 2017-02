Maui Dragon Fruit Farm is a 20 acre USDA certified organic farm. Located about five minutes away from Lahaina, on the West side of the island, the farm specializes in growing delicious dragon fruit. Currently, there are sixteen distinct varieties of dragon fruit in production. Trini and Taizo get a tour of the farm and also tries one of the fun activities on the property, Aquaball!

http://www.mauidragonfruit.com/