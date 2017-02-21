McDonald’s of Hawaii support the Ronald McDonald House with Shamrock Shakes!

McDonald’s of Hawaii is a huge supporter of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Hawaii. RMHC-Hawaii is an organization whose mission is to help comfort families with ill children and you can help!

From February 21 until March 20 stop by your local McDonald’s to purchase any of the five Shamrock Chocolate Madness products and 25 cents will go to RMHC Hawaii.

The Shamrock Shake is so popular that McDonald’s decided to extend the line by adding chocolate and introducing four new flavors! For the next four weeks, when you buy one of our Shamrock beverages, you’ll help support RMHC.

There are five flavors for customers to choose from:

Shamrock Shake – This is our classic, smooth and creamy mint-flavored shake topped with whipped toppings and a cherry. Chocolate Shamrock Shake – The perfect mix of mint and chocolate. Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappe – Bits of chocolate chips, a hint of coffee and mint flavor. Shamrock Mocha – Espresso with mocha and mint flavor. Shamrock Hot Chocolate – Hot chocolate with a hint of mint.

This is just one of the many ways McDonald’s Restaurants of Hawaii is helping us raise funds for families. If you go into any restaurant across the state, you will find RMHC donation boxes at both the front counters and in the drive-thru. Change collected from these boxes goes directly to the organization. In addition, when you order a Happy Meal or Mighty Kids Meal five cents from each product sold goes to RMHC-Hawaii.

To learn more about RMHC-Hawaii, visit their website at www.ronaldhousehawaii.org.