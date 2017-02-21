Public invited to ‘The Manoa Experience’ open house at UH campus

The public is invited to The Manoa Experience – University Preview Day on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The annual open house attracts more than a thousand people to the flagship campus of the UH system.

Attendees will include school-aged and high school students, current UH Manoa students, transfer students, in-state and out-of-state prospects, educators and other guests.

Over 180 academic programs and student services will be represented by faculty, staff and current students in tents along the tree-lined McCarthy Mall. Attendees can enjoy interactive hands-on activities, demonstrations and displays that showcase the number of opportunities at UH Manoa.

The Office of Admissions will also be open for prospective students to check on their application status or to pay tuition deposits.

“We are very excited to showcase UH Manoa and invite everyone to visit,” said Jan Taniguchi, associate director of admissions. “Take a tour of our campus, residence halls, Warrior Recreation Center, School of Nursing’s Translational Health Simulation Center, and Engineering Research Labs.”

New this year at the Campus Center Courtyard will be the Art + Flea urban market, as local businesses will be selling clothing, crafts, jewelry and more.

For additional information and to register, click here. Registration is free and required for prospective students and groups to receive a free parking pass and an exclusive UH Manoa tote bag at the event.