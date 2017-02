T&C Surf’s Go Big is the official kick-off party for the first event on the APB (Association of Professional Bodyboarders) 2017 tour – the Mike Stewart Pipeline. The event, which takes place on Feb. 25 at Pearlridge Center, is the largest pro bodyboarder autograph session in Hawaii with over two dozen pros. The event also gives back to the community by hosting fun games to win free bodyboarding gear aiming to get people in the water and embrace the sport.

