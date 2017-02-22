As murder trial approaches, will ‘Peter Boy’ ever be found?

In two months, the murder trial of Peter Kema Sr. will begin in a Hilo courtroom.

He’s charged with killing his son, Peter Kema Jr., a.k.a. “Peter Boy.”

Peter Boy was six years old when he disappeared on Hawaii Island in 1997.

In part two of our exclusive series, Kathy Muneno sits down with Hawaii County deputy prosecutor Ricky Roy Damerville, who helped bring an indictment in the case. (View part one here.)

He says he has utmost confidence in the circumstantial evidence on which this case is built. He cites other such cases that have been successful.

Yet, for closure, will Peter Boy ever be found?

“I’m still optimistic that we may at some point find his body,” Damerville said. “It may be after the trial. It may not be during the trial. Certainly, we’re not relying on finding it during the trial, but I think we’re going to do our best to find some closure for the siblings.”

KHON2 asked Damerville, does Jaylin know where he is?

“That’s kind of a supposition that I don’t go there,” he replied. “The dynamics of child abuse and spouse abuse are very complex. They’re very complex, and it’s not always a matter of what one person knows, certainly the other person necessarily knows. That’s not always there.”

