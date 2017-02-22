H-2 Freeway on-, off-ramps to Ka Uka Blvd. reopen after brush fire

Click here for KHON2’s Live Traffic Map.

Honolulu police have reopened the north-bound on- and off-ramps to Ka Uka Boulevard along the H-2 Freeway after crews battled a brush fire.

Mililani Cemetery Road was also reopened.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department, the alarm came in at 1:29 p.m.

A total of six units staffed with 16 personnel responded and brought the fire under control by 2:07 p.m. The roads were reopened just before 3 p.m.

The cause is undetermined at this time.

No injuries were reported.