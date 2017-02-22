Complete Streets Improvement Project” moves into Downtown Honolulu

The City wants to hear what you think about making the streets of Downtown Honolulu cyclist and pedestrian friendly. City officials will be holding a pop up event at the Pacific Guardian Center Courtyard, that’s just off Bishop Street. Officials will be talking about the “Complete Streets Improvement Project” that would have a two way protected bike lane going up and down on Bishop Street. It would be much like the one that runs a long length of King Street.

There is also a proposal to install bike lanes on Richards, Queen, and Bethel Streets. And on the pedestrian front there is talk of making “all-way” pedestrian crossing downtown likes the ones that can be found through Waikiki. It’s where everyone crosses all at once. If you want to know more about this and give feedback to the City the meeting starts at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

For more details, log onto http://www.honolulu.gov/completestreets