The eastbound lanes of Kamehameha Hwy. were reopened in Pearl City after a crash involving multiple vehicles Wednesday afternoon.

The call came in at 2:08 p.m.

Police say the crash hit a traffic light pole. No serious injuries were reported.

The lanes were closed between Puu Momi and Puu Poni streets until around 3:30 p.m.