H-1 Freeway eastbound to close nightly in Kapolei for construction work

A heads up for drivers in West Oahu.

The eastbound lanes of the H-1 Freeway will be closed nightly in Kapolei, between the Palailai Interchange and Farrington Highway Overpass, for construction work.

The closure will be in effect from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. nightly starting Sunday night, Feb. 26, through Friday morning, March 3.

Officials say a full closure of the H-1 Freeway is needed to install a temporary working platform to ensure public safety as crews implement the Kapolei Interchange Complex Phase 2 project.

The Kalaeloa Boulevard On-Ramp to the eastbound H-1 Freeway will also be closed. Motorists traveling on the H-1 Freeway will be directed to Kalaeloa Boulevard from the Campbell Industrial Park/Barbers Point Harbor Off-Ramp (Exit 1A) then may continue eastbound on Kapolei Parkway, Kamokila Boulevard or the Wakea Street On-Ramp.

Electronic message boards will be posted to warn motorist of the closure. Special Duty Police Officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control. Emergency vehicles, first responders and The Bus have been notified of the roadwork and will not be allowed through the work zone due to lifts that will be placed on the freeway for the retrofit installation. Roadwork is weather permitting.

Kapolei Interchange Complex Phase 2 is a $50 million project that involves constructing new on and off ramps, roadway modifications, a concrete girder bridge, installing a guardrail, electrical system, pavement marking, striping, signing and incidental related work.

It is expected to be completed in mid-2018.