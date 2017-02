There’s a new class of police recruits Wednesday night. The first to graduate under new leadership.

The 17 new recruits were sworn in after nearly 1,000 people took the test to become police officers.

The department says there’s still a need for more men and women in blue.

There’s still more vacancies still need to be filled.

To find out more about joining the Honolulu Police Department, log onto http://www.joinhonolulupd.org/