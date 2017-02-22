Investigation underway after infant dies at Tripler Army Medical Center

An investigation is underway after an infant died at Tripler Army Medical Center.

According to an Army official, the child was brought in on Jan. 29 in medical distress.

He was subsequently taken off life support, and pronounced dead on Feb. 1 at 12:20 p.m.

“All circumstances surrounding the death of this child are under investigation by Special Agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command and the FBI,” LTC Rob Phillips 25th ID Public Affairs Officer, said in a statement. “Due to the ongoing investigation, no further information will be released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigative process.”

Officials confirm the infant was the son of a Schofield Barracks soldier.