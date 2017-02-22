Lihue man accused of sexually assaulting minor, more victims possible

A Lihue man has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor.

Michael J. Terui, 37, was indicted by a grand jury Thursday, Feb. 16, on two counts of sex assault.

According to court documents, he assaulted the victim during two separate incidents in 2014 and 2015.

A warrant was issued and Terui was arrested Wednesday morning, Feb. 22, at his home.

He was later released after posting $100,000 bail.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police believe there could be more victims involved in separate incidents.

Anyone with information is urged contact police dispatch at 241-1711.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at 246-8300.