A restaurant in Waikiki is getting ready to celebrate “National Pancake Day” next Tuesday! M.A.C. 24/7 is offering a special treat for customers, which will also benefit HUGS, an organization that helps local families and children. Chef Edmond Kwok with M.A.C. 24/7 and HUGS Executive Director Joan Naguwa, joined Wake Up 2day to talk about a new flavored pancake and how the restaurant is helping the organization.

