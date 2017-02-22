Maui Week: O’o Farm in Kula

Hawaii is one of the most isolated population centers in the world and they import more than 90% of our food. That is why local farm to table cooking is important on so many economic and health levels. In the upcountry farming community of Kula, lies eight acres of land sustainably maintained and organically cultivated. O’o Farm is the result of the owner’s extraordinary commitment to providing quality local produce for their local Maui restaurants to deliver a true “Farm to Table” experience.

Trini and Taizo picked organic fruits and vegetables in the beautiful fields and gave it to their on-site gourmet chef, who then prepared their meal! O’o farm has their own Hawaiian coffee and fruit trees, rows of lettuce and garden vegetables, greenhouses with flavorful tomatoes, herbs and flowers.

