New app encourages CPR response to life-threatening emergencies

Related Coverage City to launch free app designed to save lives



Every minute counts when someone is experiencing a heart attack.

Now, a new partnership is hoping to speed up response.

We first told you about the City’s PulsePoint app last month, and on Wednesday, the Emergency Medical Services Department made the official announcement.

An app that lets CPR-trained citizens know when someone nearby is having a heart attack is now live. The goal is to get life-saving treatment to someone before paramedics arrive.

“Being an everyday hero by learning CPR, downloading the app, and responding to your fellow citizens,” said EMS Chief Dean Nakano. “When you get there, it might be someone you know, so it’s important our citizens help first responders save lives.”

According to the American Heart Association, the sooner CPR begins, the higher one’s chances of survival.

Click here for more information.