Owner says declining interest prompted decision to close Kam Swap Meet

In less than two weeks, Kam Swap Meet will be no more.

The swap meet, held at the site of the old Kam Drive-In theater next to Pearlridge Center, has been a community staple for decades.

It will hold its last sale on March 5.

The property owner, HI 120 Properties, said in a statement:

Once the property was earmarked for the development of Live Work Play ‘Aiea (LWPA), the company continued with swap meet operations as a temporary use. Unfortunately, interest in the swap meet has declined over the years to the point that it is no longer sustainable. … We hope that our remaining vendors will move to the nearby Aloha Stadium Swap Meet & Marketplace. We will provide our on-site management with information for distribution to vendors to help facilitate such a transition. We are currently exploring other interim uses for the property until the groundbreaking of LWPA.

In 2014, the Honolulu City Council approved the property to be redeveloped into LWPA, a mixed-use master plan that will include new housing, restaurants, and shops.

No timeline was given for its development.