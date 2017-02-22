Owner says declining interest prompted decision to close Kam Swap Meet

By Published: Updated:
kam-swap-meet

In less than two weeks, Kam Swap Meet will be no more.

The swap meet, held at the site of the old Kam Drive-In theater next to Pearlridge Center, has been a community staple for decades.

It will hold its last sale on March 5.

The property owner, HI 120 Properties, said in a statement:

Once the property was earmarked for the development of Live Work Play ‘Aiea (LWPA), the company continued with swap meet operations as a temporary use.  Unfortunately, interest in the swap meet has declined over the years to the point that it is no longer sustainable. …

We hope that our remaining vendors will move to the nearby Aloha Stadium Swap Meet & Marketplace.  We will provide our on-site management with information for distribution to vendors to help facilitate such a transition. We are currently exploring other interim uses for the property until the groundbreaking of LWPA.

In 2014, the Honolulu City Council approved the property to be redeveloped into LWPA, a mixed-use master plan that will include new housing, restaurants, and shops.

No timeline was given for its development.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s