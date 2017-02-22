You’ve seen him on Wake Up 2day whipping viewers into shape, and in the octagon, whipping opponents. Now, professional athlete and physical trainer Egan Inoue has a new title, author.

This morning Inoue shared with Wake Up 2day viewers what inspired him to write this book.

Inoue says over the years, he’s heard from many different people who say everything he does he becomes the best at. Inoue says that’s not true and people don’t see his failures and struggles.

The book is titled, Becoming Relentless. Inoue hopes readers are inspired to take a chance and “go for whatever it is that they want in life with the mindset to overcome obstacles along the way.”

People can purchase the book on his website: www.eganinoue.com.