Report: Hawaii is the most dangerous state for pedestrians over 65

Hawaii tops the nation as the most dangerous state for pedestrians over the age of 65.

According to a report by Smart Growth America, seniors in Hawaii are four times more likely to die as a pedestrian compared to those under 65 (see page 20).

AARP Hawaii says it’s probably because many seniors do a lot of walking.

“Our population is growing so rapidly. We’re talking about having one in every four residents being over the age of 60 by 2030, and so you’re talking about a lot of seniors in the community. We have a lot of catching up to do to make our streets safe,” said Barbara Stanton, AARP Hawaii director.

Click here for an interactive map of pedestrian fatalities that occurred throughout the state between 2011 and 2015.

The map plots data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System.